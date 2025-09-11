Breaking: Shooter still at large after conservative activist Charlie Kirk killed at Utah university

Try small bites from 7 restaurants at ‘Taste of the Oregon’ Saturday in Dayton

Taste of the Oregon returns to Fifth Street Saturday, Sept. 13. Attendees can purchase tickets to sample snack-size portions of signature dishes from local restaurants. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Taste of the Oregon returns to Fifth Street Saturday, Sept. 13. Attendees can purchase tickets to sample snack-size portions of signature dishes from local restaurants.
Updated 17 minutes ago
Folks in Dayton’s Oregon District on Saturday can pretty much eat their way through it.

The annual Taste of the Oregon is noon-6 p.m. and there are seven restaurants offering snack-size portions of some of their signature dishes, as well as larger plates.

“It’s a fun and inexpensive way to sample what the Oregon District restaurants have to offer and an opportunity to maybe try a small bite from a spot that you haven’t visited yet,” said Kait Laughlin, executive director of the Oregon District Business Association.

Restaurants participating include:

  • Trolley Stop (red beans and rice with flavored lemonade)
  • Toxic Brew Company featuring Coco’s Bistro (tomato bisque and grilled cheese)
  • Blind Bob’s (pickle soup and Bob’s signature salad)
  • Salar Restaurant & Lounge (chicken skewers, shrimp skewers and rice)
  • Oregon Express (a variety of specialty pizza squares)
  • Thai 9 (veggie and chicken spring rolls, chicken fried rice and vegetable pad Thai)
  • Lily’s Dayton (bao bun cheeseburgers and poke tacos)

“Our restaurants and their chefs love to show what they have to offer and display their passion for what they do,” Laughlin said.

Tickets are $1 each with small tastes usually costing around 5 tickets and larger plates priced up to about 15 tickets.

“I like to suggest that folks start with 20 tickets per person, grab a DORA drink and walk the block to see what’s available and what looks good to them, and then buy more tickets as they go,” Laughlin said.

Tickets are cash only and are on sale now through Saturday at Heart Mercantile, Omega Music, Clash and Feather’s.

Taste of the Oregon marks the last weekend of Out on Fifth. The street will be closed to traffic.

A portion of each sale will go to the Oregon District Business Association to help fund programs like district snow removal, planters and beautification, block parties and other similar projects.

“We love seeing all of the new faces,” Laughlin said. “This event is a great Oregon District introduction to Daytonians who don’t come downtown often or haven’t been in awhile.

For more information and updates, visit the event’s Facebook page.

