TSA to require passengers to pay a fee starting Sunday if they don’t have REAL ID or passport

“The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced today that it will refer all passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID and still want to fly an option to pay a $45 fee to use a modernized alternative identity verification system, TSA ConfirmID, to establish identity at security checkpoints beginning on February 1, 2026,” TSA said in a December 2025 new release on its website.

Travelers will be able to pay $45 to use TSA ConfirmID, an online portal, for a 10-day travel period.

Passengers can give a ConfirmID receipt if they completed the process to TSA officials. Reports said the process doesn’t guarantee TSA’s ability to verify a passenger’s identity.

The TSA said it recommends for travels to pay the fee before arriving to the airport and for those who arrive at the airport without paying the fee, information about how to pay for the TSA ConfirmID option will be available at marked locations at or near the checkpoint in most airports.

“All travelers without an acceptable ID, including those who present a non-REAL ID-compliant state driver’s license or ID, will be referred to the optional TSA ConfirmID process for identity verification upon TSA check-in and prior to entering the security line,” the TSA said. “This process will differ airport to airport, and TSA is working with private industry to proactively offer online payment options prior to arrival at the airport.”

The TSA’s website lists acceptable forms of ID such as:

REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent)

If you are not sure if your ID complies with REAL ID, check with your state Department of Motor Vehicles.



A temporary driver’s license is not an acceptable form of identification.

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

TSA urges travelers who do not have a REAL ID to schedule an appointment at their local DMV to update their ID as soon as possible.