Turner again bucks Trump as GOP looks for more cuts after vote to slash $9B

Ohio lawmakers broke mainly along party lines early on Friday morning as the House voted 216-213 in favor of a plan that targeted foreign aid along with money set aside for public radio and television.

The one exception again was U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, who was one of only two House Republicans to vote against the president’s budget-cutting package.

Just like the original House vote in June, Turner wouldn’t tell reporters what exactly he opposed in the plan, which won final Senate approval on a tally of 51-48, with both of Ohio’s Senators joining in support of the Trump cuts.

“Most Ohioans agree that their tax dollars shouldn’t fund foolishness around the globe,” said Sen. Jon Husted, as GOP lawmakers rattled off examples of questionable foreign aid spending under the Biden administration.

Turner’s office told reporters on Capitol Hill, “His vote will be his statement.”

It was the second time this summer that Turner found himself at odds with Trump, and on the same side as Ohio Democrats, over spending.

“While many were sleeping, House Republicans just passed another cruel and reckless bill,” said U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Columbus, as Democrats were particularly incensed about $1.1 billion in cuts to public radio and television.

“If Republicans can afford tax cuts for billionaires, they can afford Big Bird,” said U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, D-Cleveland.

Democrats also winced as the White House budget director made clear on Thursday that Trump will send more of these special budget cut packages to Congress.

“I hate everything about this,” said U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes Warren County). “Public TV and radio matter — especially in our small communities.”

The final House vote came after hours of delay on Thursday, sparked mainly by GOP concerns over how Democrats might try to use the final debate to score points about the sex trafficking investigation involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Republicans said it was just an effort to take away from Trump’s legislative successes.

“Here’s the sad reality,” U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio told CNN on Thursday night. “The Democrats — with the media — have tried to change the topic,” as Moreno praised the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” and other GOP victories.

But in the halls of the Capitol, the pressure about the Epstein investigation was clearly causing trouble for Republican leaders.

Late on Thursday night, GOP lawmakers finally unveiled a nonbinding resolution which urged the release of documents and evidence about Epstein, but it wasn’t clear when that measure might get a vote in the full House.