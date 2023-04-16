Two-car crash in Butler Twp. leads to three injured Saturday evening

Darke County Deputies, along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue and MedFlight, were sent to New Madison Coletown Road and Hollansburg Arcanum Road around 6:13 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle injury crash, according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A gray 2017 Jeep Renegade failed to yield the right of way to a blue 2020 Buick Encore while traveling northbound on New Madison Coletown Road, deputies said. The 2020 vehicle traveled westbound on Hollansburg Arcanum Road when the crash occurred, deputies added.