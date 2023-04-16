Two-car crash in Butler Twp. leads to three injured Saturday evening

Three people were injured in a two-car collision in Butler Twp. Saturday evening.
Darke County Deputies, along with New Madison Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, Arcanum Rescue and MedFlight, were sent to New Madison Coletown Road and Hollansburg Arcanum Road around 6:13 p.m. on reports of a two-vehicle injury crash, according to a release from Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A gray 2017 Jeep Renegade failed to yield the right of way to a blue 2020 Buick Encore while traveling northbound on New Madison Coletown Road, deputies said. The 2020 vehicle traveled westbound on Hollansburg Arcanum Road when the crash occurred, deputies added.
The Buick Encore driver was taken to Wayne Hospital by Tri- Village Rescue with minor injuries. The second passenger was transported to Wayne Hospital by Arcanum Rescue with minor injuries.
The Jeep Renegade driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by MedFlight with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
