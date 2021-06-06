dayton-daily-news logo
Two Dayton residents killed after car goes off state Route 4

Local News | June 6, 2021
By Micah Karr

Two Dayton residents were killed overnight after their vehicle went off the state Route 4 overpass and landed on its top near Stanley Avenue in Dayton.

Charlie Roark, a 21-year-old woman, and Jayme Laurent a 28-year-old man, were identified as the crash victims by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Initial reports show that their vehicle was traveling south on state Route 4 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when it flipped over landed near Stanley Avenue below.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.

