Two Dayton residents killed after car goes off state Route 4

Two Dayton residents were killed overnight after their vehicle went off the state Route 4 overpass and landed on its top near Stanley Avenue in Dayton.
Charlie Roark, a 21-year-old woman, and Jayme Laurent a 28-year-old man, were identified as the crash victims by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
Initial reports show that their vehicle was traveling south on state Route 4 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when it flipped over landed near Stanley Avenue below.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.