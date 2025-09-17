Two gas station companies pull out considering Tipp City location

It, along with Quiktrip and Wawa, had said they would build at the intersection of County Road 25A and Kessler-Cowlesville roads. Quik Trip also recently withdrew its plans.

Wawa is still moving forward to build at the intersection, said City Planner Matt Spring. The business is working with the Ohio Department of Transportation to get a plan re-review, “but should be proceeding with construction fairly soon,” he said.

The Sheetz project included a plan to remove the Knickerbocker Pools building at the intersection and rebuild it to the south to make way for the station/convenience store. With the change in Sheetz plans, the Knickerbocker Pools project will not move forward.

City council had discussed before the three stations’ plans were made know that they thought there was an excessive number of gas stations in town. There now are eight.

There also is an ordinance in the works to ban additional standalone automotive stations. The proposal would limit any additional gas stations to one accompanying a grocery store being sought by the city.

Attracting a grocery store for the city of around 10,300 - which currently does not have a full service store - is among the goals of efforts to develop the Tipp City Plaza property along Garber and Tippecanoe drives east of I-75 and the Long property at County Road 25A and West Main streets west of I-75. Both properties were acquired this year by the city as part of its enhanced development efforts.

“There have not been any concerns mentioned to me regarding the other two stations pulling out,” Spring said.

City council will have another study session to discuss a limitation on gas stations Oct. 6.

