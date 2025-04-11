Two Greene County school districts to hire new principals in shakeup of local school admins

Bailey has served as an assistant principal at Beavercreek High School for the past eight years. Prior to joining Beavercreek High School, Bailey served as an assistant principal at Colerain High School and as a math teacher at Lebanon City Schools.

Reynolds has also served as an assistant principal at Beavercreek High School, and has been in that position for five years. Prior to joining the Beavercreek High School administration, Reynolds served in a similar role at Clinton-Massie High School and was a building counselor at West Carrollton High School.

Robinson has served as an assistant principal at Monticello Elementary School in Huber Heights for the past two years, and served in a similar position at Schnell Elementary School in West Carrollton prior to that. Robinson also graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1998.

All three will be formally hired during the Beavercreek School Board meeting on April 23.

Bailey and Reynold’s appointments will open two assistant principal positions at Beavercreek High School, the district said.

Across the county, Fairborn City Schools recently announced that PJ Bertemes will serve as principal of Fairborn High School, after former principal Karen Spaulding-Chicketti resigned last year. Bertemes has 30 years of experience in education, including 17 years as a teacher and 12 years as a principal, and taught at Fairborn High School and Cedarville High School, among others.

Additionally, Fairborn has hired Brian Snyder as Director of Student Services. Snyder will take the helm following the retirement of Gary Walker in July. Snyder currently serves as the Principal of Kettering Middle School.