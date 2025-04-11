Breaking: Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck, car in Dayton

Two Greene County school districts to hire new principals in shakeup of local school admins

Students arrive Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 for the first day of school at Beavercreek High School. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

1 hour ago
Two of Greene County’s largest school districts have announced five new school administrators between them, including four principals ranging from elementary school to high school.

Beavercreek City Schools announced that Laura Bailey would serve as the next principal of Beavercreek High School, Jay Reynolds has been announced as the next principal of Ankeney Middle School, and Jenifer Robinson has been selected as the next principal of Fairbrook Elementary School.

Laura Bailey of Beavercreek City Schools. CONTRIBUTED

Bailey has served as an assistant principal at Beavercreek High School for the past eight years. Prior to joining Beavercreek High School, Bailey served as an assistant principal at Colerain High School and as a math teacher at Lebanon City Schools.

Jay Reynolds of Beavercreek City Schools. CONTRIBUTED

Reynolds has also served as an assistant principal at Beavercreek High School, and has been in that position for five years. Prior to joining the Beavercreek High School administration, Reynolds served in a similar role at Clinton-Massie High School and was a building counselor at West Carrollton High School.

Jenifer Robinson of Beavercreek City Schools. CONTRIBUTED

Robinson has served as an assistant principal at Monticello Elementary School in Huber Heights for the past two years, and served in a similar position at Schnell Elementary School in West Carrollton prior to that. Robinson also graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1998.

All three will be formally hired during the Beavercreek School Board meeting on April 23.

Bailey and Reynold’s appointments will open two assistant principal positions at Beavercreek High School, the district said.

Across the county, Fairborn City Schools recently announced that PJ Bertemes will serve as principal of Fairborn High School, after former principal Karen Spaulding-Chicketti resigned last year. Bertemes has 30 years of experience in education, including 17 years as a teacher and 12 years as a principal, and taught at Fairborn High School and Cedarville High School, among others.

Additionally, Fairborn has hired Brian Snyder as Director of Student Services. Snyder will take the helm following the retirement of Gary Walker in July. Snyder currently serves as the Principal of Kettering Middle School.

