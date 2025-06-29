Two juveniles injured by explosive device in Huber Heights

Police found an unknown type of explosive device which had been detonated inside of a trash can and injured two juveniles, where they were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

“During this, there were also reports of an unknown subject actively shooting a firearm in the park,” police said. “Officers investigated this and found no evidence of shots being fired and found no evidence of an active shooter.”

Police said as the event continued, large groups of disorderly and uncooperative individuals were ordered to leave the park.

At the Brandt Pike Place Shopping Center across the street, police also responded to large groups of individuals actively engaged in fights.

“Due to the nature of the incident and the number of individuals involved, it was decided to drop a “99” and request additional support from surrounding agencies," police said. “Several arrests were made by police throughout these listed incidents.”

Huber Heights Police Division and the State Fire Marshal Office are currently investigating the incident. If anyone has any information, we encourage you to reach out to Lt. Brian Carr at 937-237-3578.