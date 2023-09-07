Two sobriety checkpoints scheduled to take place in Dayton tonight

Two sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to take place in Dayton tonight in an effort to reduce impaired-related crashes.

The Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct the checkpoints from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. One checkpoint will be in the 1500 block of East Third Street and the other will be in the 1400 block of Wayne Avenue.

“Sobriety checkpoints help deter impaired driving, and they aid in the apprehension of impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel and drive,” read a press release from Dayton police.

There have been at least 331 OVI-related crashes reported in Montgomery County so far this year, including 22 fatal crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Anyone who plans on drinking should make prior arrangements for a safe and sober ride home.