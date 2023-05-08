BreakingNews
Man ID’D after car fell on top of him in Dayton
Two-star general headed to AFMC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Biden nominated Maj. Gen. Linda Hurry for a third star

A joint staff officer has been nominated for a third star and and has been assigned to duty at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

President Biden had nominated Maj. Gen. Linda S. Hurry for appointment to the grade of lieutenant general, with assignment as deputy commander, Air Force Materiel Command headquarters at Wright-Patterson.

Hurry today is director of logistics, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, at the U.S. Air Force headquarters in Washington, D.C.

This won’t be her first time at Wright-Patterson. Hurry was a student at the Air Force Institute of Technology from March 1994 to August 1995. She earned a master of science degree in logistics management.

She is responsible for organizing, training and equipping more than 201,000 logisticians who maintain and support mission generation and the aerospace weapons system inventory, the AIr Force says in her biography. She provides strategic guidance for materiel management, fuels, vehicle management and more.

AFMC is responsible for Air Force logistics, managing more than a third of the total Air Force budget, dispersing funds across multiple installations, supporting research and development and other tasks.

Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site employer in Ohio, with about 35,000 military and civilian employees.

Maj. Gen. Hurry graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Pre-law and Legal Studies.

She has served as the commander of the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing where she ran the Air Force’s operational supply chains. Prior to her current position, she was the Commander, Defense Supply Center Richmond and Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, where she oversaw combat logistics and supply chain operations, and management for aviation and nuclear assets across the Department of Defense.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

