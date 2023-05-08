Two-star general headed to AFMC at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

This won’t be her first time at Wright-Patterson. Hurry was a student at the Air Force Institute of Technology from March 1994 to August 1995. She earned a master of science degree in logistics management.

She is responsible for organizing, training and equipping more than 201,000 logisticians who maintain and support mission generation and the aerospace weapons system inventory, the AIr Force says in her biography. She provides strategic guidance for materiel management, fuels, vehicle management and more.

AFMC is responsible for Air Force logistics, managing more than a third of the total Air Force budget, dispersing funds across multiple installations, supporting research and development and other tasks.

Wright-Patterson is the largest single-site employer in Ohio, with about 35,000 military and civilian employees.

Maj. Gen. Hurry graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science in Pre-law and Legal Studies.

She has served as the commander of the 635th Supply Chain Operations Wing where she ran the Air Force’s operational supply chains. Prior to her current position, she was the Commander, Defense Supply Center Richmond and Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, where she oversaw combat logistics and supply chain operations, and management for aviation and nuclear assets across the Department of Defense.