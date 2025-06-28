Two-vehicle crash along State Route 503 in Darke County Saturday afternoon

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Darke County Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash at State Route 503 and Hollansburg Arcanum Road around 1 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Two medical helicopters responded to the scene.

Additional details are not yet available.

