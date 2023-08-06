Two vehicles involved in late night Germantown crash

Several people were injured in multi-vehicle crash late Saturday night in German Twp

A two-vehicle crash occurred around 11:13 p.m. where Germantown, German Twp. and other crews were dispatched to the 9900 block of State Route 4, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the crash or what kind of injuries people in the vehicle received.

Dispatch confirmed two medics and CareFlight was called to scene.

The crash is under investigation.