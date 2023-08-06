Two vehicles involved in late night Germantown crash

Several people were injured in multi-vehicle crash late Saturday night in German Twp

A two-vehicle crash occurred around 11:13 p.m. where Germantown, German Twp. and other crews were dispatched to the 9900 block of State Route 4, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

It is unknown what led up to the crash or what kind of injuries people in the vehicle received.

Dispatch confirmed two medics and CareFlight was called to scene.

The crash is under investigation.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

