Two women running for Moraine mayor spot

Murphy, who has lived in Moraine for more than 30 years, said she’s seeking re-election not for the prestige, but to finish what she started and see various projects completed.

She said she’s passionate about being an elected official. “I love the city of Moraine, and my vision is just to make it a better place,” Murphy said.

Watts, a West Carrollton High School graduate who has lived in Moraine for 38 years, previously served on Moraine City Council.

She said she has been a volunteer for the city in numerous events in the past years.

“I feel our city does take care of our citizens, and like all things there’s always room for improvements,” Watts said, adding that she will hear out citizens and work with them to solve concerns, listen to ideas and encourage civic involvement. “I strongly believe that a community that will come together and work together will prosper.” Murphy said her top priorities are implementing the city’s comprehensive plan, which was adopted last year, beginning to implement recommendations from the recently adopted Parks Vision Plan; and continuing to promote and secure economic development opportunities throughout the city. “Ever since we lost GM, it (economic development) has been a concern,” she said. “We’re trying not to look at one big business, because, (when) one big business leaves, then you’re hurting a lot of smaller businesses.” With DMAX expected to leave Moraine for its Brookville location, Murphy said she is determined to prevent the facility from becoming “just a warehouse.”

“You never do that, right?” she said. “You always look (at) ‘How can we make our city better? Who can we bring into our city that would help our city?’”

Murphy also emphasized the importance of strategic planning and investment.

“We’re currently in the budgeting process for 2026 where we will be looking to approve funding to invest in our parks and other community engagement activities,” she said.

Watts said her priorities are working on ways to improve the city’s trash removal service, seeking out solutions for abandoned, deteriorating homes and restarting the Youth Corp program to give area youth the opportunity to learn good working habits.

“My plan is to become informed on why certain choices were made and then improve those choice the best we can,” Watts said.