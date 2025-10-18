UD business students help build Habitat for Humanity home for Dayton family

Lakeisha Wilson, 37, her 16-year-old daughter, Za'Hira Williams (pictured left), and her 2-year-old daughter will move into the home partially built Saturday by University of Dayton business students and faculty volunteers. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

More than 400 University of Dayton business students and faculty volunteers built walls for a Habitat for Humanity home Saturday.

Among the mix was Lakeisha Wilson, who will be purchasing and moving into the home.

“It’s interesting and it’s exciting that this is actually my house that they’re putting together today,” she said.

Wilson, 37, is a Dayton school bus driver. She rents now and said she has considered buying a home before, but, she said, “This is what I wanted. I wanted to be a part of it.”

Wilson and her two daughters, who are 16 and 2, will be moving into the home.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “It’s different ... I’m ready to see what the outcome will be like.”

More than 400 University of Dayton first-year business students and faculty volunteers built walls for a Habitat for Humanity home Saturday. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

David Mauch, development director with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, said home buyers are required to put in a minimum of 275 hours of volunteer sweat equity and over 40 hours of homeownership education classes in order to purchase.

Wilson started volunteering two years ago with Habitat.

The homes are sold with a zero percent interest mortgage payment at appraised value, which will likely be $160,000 for Wilson’s home, according to Mauch.

A total 65 interior and exterior wall panels for the home were built Saturday, which will be constructed on Sayre Avenue near West Dayton.

The event saved Habitat for Humanity about eight weeks of construction time, according to Mauch.

“It allows us to go faster, save money ... the chance to work with so many amazing students is fantastic,” he said. “It’s a real wi- win.”

First-year University of Dayton business students worked in two shifts Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, each group consisting of over 200 students. BRYN DIPPOLD/STAFF

Jordan Peck, 18, a first-year business student at UD, said the opportunity to partner with Habitat was “amazing.”

“This is something that is very near to my heart,” the Bishop Fenwick High School graduate said. “Each of us is just building a panel, but it all goes into one greater moment and greater movement. Dean (Trevor) Collier has been saying, ‘We’re not the University of Dayton, we’re the University for Dayton.’”

“We teach our students servant leadership, and one of the ways to do that is to give back to the community,” said Collier, dean of UD’s school of business administration.

This was the third time Habitat has partnered with UD students on a home build. The home built during the second round will be dedicated Oct. 31 on Maitland Avenue in Edgemont.

Dayton Habitat for Humanity has built more than 400 homes since 1983 with a goal of 12 to 13 homes built per year.

Saturday’s event was also sponsored by Fisher Homes.

