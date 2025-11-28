UD enrollment dips slightly, led by larger drop in international students

The decrease in international student attendance has been well documented across the United States. Other universities have announced budget cuts due to fewer international students, but UD says they do not anticipate cuts.

“The university expects a break-even budget this fiscal year as we continue to have a strong balance sheet driven by the success of the ‘We Soar’ campaign, strong investment returns and prudent spending,” a statement from the school reads. “We will continue to make wise budget decisions that benefit the University’s mission and long-term interests.”

American universities seek out international students because they often pay full tuition. American students are more likely to get scholarships and are eligible for Pell Grants, which are for low-income students.

About 2% of the first-time, first-year undergraduate students are non-resident international students, according to UD’s data, or 28 students. Ohio students are a significantly higher number, at 57% of the entire first-time, first-year undergraduate student cohort.

A total of 9,713 students are attending UD this fall, according to their data, and about 6,949 undergraduate students are registered. Fall 2024’s total enrollment was about 10,487 students, according to U.S. News and World Report. The university announced it planned a 10-15% cut in student enrollment in 2024 that would last for several years to help control expenses in staffing.

The reduction in first-year class sizes was still in the plan for this year, but the international student enrollment was a surprise.

Because the pause in issuing student visas affected all international students seeking to study in the U.S., UD saw a reduction in students from many countries, the most significant of which was students from India, according to university administrators.

Computer science, electrical engineering and business are some of the common majors among international students, according to university officials. Among graduate students, American and Transnational Law, engineering management, business administration and business analytics historically also have strong enrollment, according to the university.

Universities across the country have seen a decline in the number of international students on campus this year after Trump’s administration made changes to student visa requirements.

The U.S. State Department required prospective students to make social media accounts public to screen out students deemed to have hostile attitudes towards the U.S. government, according to a S tate Department announcement over the summer.

Ohio universities, both public and private, have also gotten funds from the state for “Choose Ohio First,” a scholarship project encouraging Ohio students interested in science and technology careers to attend university in the state so they are more likely to stay after graduation.

UD is not the only university who saw a significant decline in the number of students, as Wright State University also announced a decline in the number of international students this fall.

At WSU, overall, new, undergraduate international student enrollment fell by about 11%, according to Wright State numbers. However, WSU’s overall enrollment was on par with last year.