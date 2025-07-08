UD, General Dynamics win big in new Air Force contracts

This contract supports weapon system performance and maintainability, and work will be performed in Dayton, the Pentagon said.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

The contract came from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

Another recent contract: General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. in Beavercreek won a $41.6 million cost-plus-fixed-fee task order issued under the Government Services Administration Alliant 2 Government Wide Acquisition contract.

This contract provides for an software development program to produce and integrate enterprise software for battlefield data communications, targeting, and battlespace awareness.

Work will be performed at Beavercreek, and is expected to be completed by December 2030.

Again, the contract came from Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson.