UD moves in about 1,700 freshmen this weekend

Gill said while Friday was the first move-in she’d participated in, it had gone smoothly and the university had great weather for it.

“Getting to see the students move in and enjoy college life for the first time is really exciting and we have a lot of great events planned to kick off Welcome Weekend and get the school year started,” she said.

Chloe Koesters, an incoming freshman at UD from West Chester, said she had a smooth move-in on Friday. She and her parents dropped off several items last weekend during early drop-off, and she said she only had a few items to still move in.

Koesters and her mom, Dawn Koesters, both said they were excited for Chloe to have independence this school year.

“Being by myself, having my own routine,” Chloe Koesters said were two things she was excited for this year.

Dawn Koesters agreed, saying she was excited for her daughter to have something “that’s all her own.”

James Brown IV, a senior at UD, helped students move in on Friday. He said watching the freshmen move in was “bittersweet,” as he will be leaving the campus soon. But he said he was excited to greet the freshmen and their families.

“Everyone’s really excited to get here, get to school, start classes,” Brown said. “Most of the volunteers are really excited to help move in people and meet all of the new families.”

Brown suggested to students that they should be “open to new experiences.”

“I have tried so many different new activities since coming to college, and I’ve found some things that I’ve really enjoyed and have become my new favorite things,” he said.

Gill asked parents to remember that they planned for this moment with their kids.

“Take a deep breath, realized that you raised them to do well, and that they will be fine and they’re in good hands here,” she said. “Check in as you can but know that they will be fine.”