UD research arm lands nearly half-million dollar Air Force contract

The award is an “indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quality” contract for researching and evaluating solutions in operational and urgent systems, according to a press release. It is sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

The research and development for the project will happen both at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and multiple UDRI faculities, and will be led by the UDRI Materials Technologies Transition division.

“The University of Dayton leads the nation in sponsored materials research among all colleges and universities, according to data published by the National Science Foundation,” said Dan McCray, director of UDRI’s Materials Technologies Transition division. “Our strong legacy and significant expertise in materials research align perfectly with the goals of this program, and we’re proud to continue supporting the Air Force in advancing next-generation aerospace capabilities.”