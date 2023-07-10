UD student dies in Chicago accident over the weekend

A University of Dayton student, Ella M. Doyle, 22, died over the weekend as the result of an accident in Chicago, according to UD officials.

Doyle was a rising senior in communications from Chicago. No further details about the incident were immediately available.

The university said in a letter to the UD community that it would hold a memorial service for Doyle during the upcoming fall semester and information on funeral services will be posted when available.

A memorial space will be set up this upcoming week in the chapel for those who want to offer a prayer or light a candle to remember her, the university said.

A campus minister and counselor will be available for those who are seeking support at 2 p.m. today in the Counseling Center in Gosiger Hall.

“Campus ministers, the dean of students office, housing and residence life, and counseling staff are available for you and for those who you know may be deeply affected by this loss,” the university said in a press release.

The university added, “We extend our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ella’s family, friends, professors and our campus community. We pray for comfort and peace for each of you,”