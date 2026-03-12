UD students say St. Patrick’s Day restrictions are ‘for the best’

“I think guests aren’t the problem,” he said. “I think it’s high school kids.”

Julia Beer, a senior mechanical engineering major, said she typically invites her twin brother to campus for the St. Patrick’s activities. This year, due to the restrictions, he can’t come.

UD is banning any non-UD student, including alumni, outside students and parents and will require UD students to have green bracelets, issued by the university, to access the party. The university said there will be a heavy police presence during the party and specific points of entry to a cordoned-off area.

When asked to specify which area will be within the boundaries, what will happen to people within the boundaries without wristbands and how long the enforcement will be in effect, university officials said, “The University of Dayton Department of Public Safety does not discuss specific law enforcement tactics or strategies. It does not include Oakwood or businesses near campus.”

Students will not be able to bring “BORGS,” or “blackout rage gallon,” a mixture of alcohol, water and electrolyte powder in a gallon jug, to the area.

Explore Dayton Public to change school start times to reduce downtown traffic

Many of the houses rented by students on south campus are owned by University of Dayton, though some are privately owned.

Tess Schlegel, a health sciences junior at UD, said she thinks the university has good intentions in keeping students safe.

“I think it’s for the best,” she said.

UD has cracked down in recent years on students partying on south campus during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Last year, the university asked students via email at least three times to keep the peace. Previous years have seen police in riot gear, gunfire and plenty of students in the hospital during the celebrations.

Spring break for UD students begins Friday and St. Patrick’s Day is the following Tuesday.