UD to confer record number of degrees this Sunday

For the academic year, which also includes August and December graduates, UD is set to confer approximately 3,700 degrees, which would eclipse the mark of 3,125 also set in 2021. Final numbers will be confirmed in late June.

UD announced last summer the university expected to maintain record enrollment, with 12,000 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and law students expected to attend.

During this weekend, UD will confer an honorary doctorate to Clayton Mathile, former owner and CEO of The Iams Company.

“Clay Mathile is a man of deep faith and action who is devoted to his family, and these values extend to all he does as a civic leader and businessman,” said UD President Eric F. Spina. “He embodies the ideals of the University of Dayton — an entrepreneurial spirit, reading the signs of the time, and servant leadership, especially for the common good. He and his wife, MaryAnn, have built a philanthropic legacy that will extend multiple generations.”