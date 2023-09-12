UD wins $12.5M Air Force Research Laboratory contract

The research arm of the University of Dayton has won a $12.5 million Air Force contract, the Department of Defense said late Monday.

The University of Dayton Research Institute was awarded a $12,530,010 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for virtual, augmented, and mixed reality readiness, the DOD said.

This contract provides for the development of a variety external reality system to support Air Force activities such as spraying, coating, and robotics control, the department said.

Work will be performed at Dayton, and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2026.

This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received.

Fiscal 2022 and 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $12,530,010 are being obligated at the time of award.

The contract came from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.