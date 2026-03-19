United Theological Seminary names new president

“Dr. Teasdale offers the type of visionary clarity that will allow United to bravely and effectively move into the future,” said Tom Lasley, chair of the presidential search committee. “His spiritual depth coupled with his entrepreneurial gifts will be keys to United’s ability to prepare pastors and church leaders for their future roles and responsibilities.”

United Theological Seminary is located at 4501 Denlinger Road, Dayton and existed since 1871. It serves more than 600 students.

Teasdale currently serves as the E. Stanley Jones Professor of Evangelism at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois, where he is also director of the Master of Divinity degree program.

During his tenure at Garrett, he worked on developing and facilitating the seminary’s academic programs, including oversight of a significant enrollment increase in the seminary’s Doctor of Ministry program.

“I am grateful and honored to steward the mission of United Theological Seminary to send out students who will bring renewal and transformation in the name of Jesus Christ and through the power of the Holy Spirit to the church and the world,” Teasdale said.

In addition to his duties as president, Teasdale will serve on United’s faculty as professor of Missional Leadership.

Teasdale holds a Ph.D. from Southern Methodist University, a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary and a bachelor’s degree from American University.

He is ordained in the Baltimore-Washington Conference of the United Methodist Church as an elder.