Unlicensed Dayton Public Schools aides will be placed on leave until they can update license

“We worked with Kenny Jones to make sure that when they are dealing with the technical aspects of their paperwork, that their jobs will be there when they return,” said David Lawrence, the district’s superintendent.

There are 10 people affected in the district, Lawrence said.

Paraprofessionals are those who are licensed by the state to give additional aid for students with high needs. Some of the tasks could include helping a student on and off the bus, lifting the student who can’t move themselves, and accompanying them to classes.

Jones said the central office of the district is not closely tracking who has a certification and who does not, so paraprofessionals are being blamed when something goes wrong. Districts can legally hire someone whose license is listed as “pending” in the state database, but they can only be employed for 60 days.

There is no timeline by which the affected employees have to complete the paperwork, according to the agreement and discussion at a recent Board of Education meeting.

Board members asked that affected employees be notified and that human resources follow up with the employees in person.

Board president Chrisondra Goodwine noted that the human resources department works closely with the state and can offer employees assistance if they ask. Employees can also check the status of their licenses at the Ohio State Board of Education website, sboe.ohio.gov .

“Our HR team will be glad to help you,” Goodwine said.

She also encouraged people to get licenses before school starts rather than waiting.