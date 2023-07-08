Uphill, downhill, the Telluride is ready

The Kia Telluride is an SUV that is named after a famous ski resort in Colorado. As a non-skier, I had no idea, until I did a little research. It seems like an odd choice for an SUV that is more refined than rugged. Don’t get me wrong, the Telluride could get up the mountain with ski equipment in tow, but the main appeal of the Telluride is as an SUV that teeters on the brink of luxury.

Although with two new rugged packages this model year, the Telluride is more mountain-ready than ever.

While skiing is considered a luxurious rich-person’s hobby, maybe it’s apropos. Who knows.

For 2023, Kia updates its popular seven-passenger SUV. This is a mid-cycle refresh for the Telluride with both interior and exterior updates — along with updates to the tech and a couple of new trim lines announced.

Those are significant changes indeed.

Aesthetically the exterior appears brand new, with some major overhaul to the front fascia and grille along with a new vertical headlamp design. There are some updated touches to the rear fascia, too, with new wheel designs completing the overhaul. Kia adds three new colors as well to the 2023 model year. All in all, the Telluride remains fresh, modern and attractive while retaining its sophisticated nature that made it an instant success when it was launched.

The interior also gets some updates, with the most noticeable being a curved 12.3-inch touchscreen display. More subtle changes include a new-look steering wheel a reorganized dashboard (to flow well with the new curved touchscreen) and some revised trim panels and HVAC vents.

These small but meaningful updates hit the nail on the head when it comes to making the Telluride feel fresh and new.

The interior cabin of the Telluride feels big with a second row that has ample head and legroom. The third row, like most SUVs in this segment is cramped for adults and would be best reserved for children. But behind that third row (upright), there’s 21 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the third row flat (which is when the Telluride is optimal), and that useful space becomes 46 cubic feet of cargo area. With all rear seats folded, the cargo area is 87 cubic feet, which is impressive within this segment.

As for the performance, Kia has left the Telluride unchanged mechanically. The 3.8-liter V6 engine still has ample power to propel this midsize SUV down the road. Off the line it’s not a blazer, but adequate. The total output is 291 horsepower with 262 pound-feet of torque.

The Telluride is not an SUV that will provide exhilaration, but rather provides refined performance. Though not sluggish, the overall performance is conservative, but I believe that’s by design as well.

This is not a sports SUV and rather aims to target the likes of Lexus, Infiniti and Acura. And in doing so, the Telluride hits the mark. Front wheel drive (FWD) is standard, but it’s offered in all-wheel drive (AWD) as well — which is what my tester had.

The 8-speed automatic transmission is smooth and never seems to struggle with the shifts. The fact it’s basically unnoticeable is a positive trait of the powertrain.

As for fuel economy, the Telluride won’t win over those most concerned about trips about to the gas station. In this era of fuel economy and hybrids, the Telluride offers a pretty standard EPA rating of 18 mpg/city and 24 mpg/highway. I averaged around 21 mpg in regular suburban driving. For those who are annoyed with poky hybrids or PHEVs, the Telluride might be a desirable option, even despite the uninspiring fuel economy numbers.

My tester was the Telluride SX Prestige with the X-Line package, a new rugged, off-road offering for this model year. Highlights of the X-Line that make the Telluride stand out from previous model years include a unique radiator grille design, body-color door handles, 20-inch wheels and X-Line badging. More X-Line exclusive features are highlighted inside with X-Line embossed on the front seats and the upper backrest. Plus there are some exclusive interior color packages for the X-Line.

Performance-wise, the X-Line earns that rugged persona with higher ground clearance and improved approach angles. There’s a tow mode for enhanced trailering and an upgraded traction controls system.

All in all, the X-Line and the X-Line Pro almost make the Telluride feel like a totally new vehicle.

Of course, the X-Line has a higher price tag than the base trim (which starts around $36,000). My tester had an MSRP of $53,825. So you have to decide just how much you want to pay for the special X-Line features and rugged upgrades.

The 2023 Kia Telluride, which is manufactured in Georgia, shows that the Korean automaker seems to understand the American consumer. The Telluride gets enough upgrades and updates to feel new, but also offers a V6 engine with a big cabin, which seems to be right in the sweet spot for the average SUV consumer.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @driversside

2023 Kia Telluride SX Prestige X-Line

Price/As tested price................................................ $53,825/$53,825

Mileage.......................................... 18 mpg/city; 24 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.8-liter V6

Horsepower................................. 291 hp/262 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ West Point, GA