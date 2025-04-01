Upscale Italian steakhouse Bistecca opens in Dayton with flavors and aromas of Tuscany

Menu blends Italian culinary traditions from various regions with a modern flair.

34 minutes ago
Executive Chef Jacob Rodibaugh wants diners at the new Bistecca restaurant to feel like family.

The upscale Italian steakhouse in Dayton’s Theater District officially opens its doors Wednesday. It is located on the ground floor of Hotel Ardent at 137 N. Main St.

Bistecca, an upscale Italian steakhouse inspired by the flavors and aromas of Tuscany, is officially opening its doors in Dayton at 137 N. Main St. on Wednesday, April 2. Pictured is the Carbonara (PHOTO CREDIT: BRANDON SMITH).

Credit: Brandon Smith

“When you step into Bistecca, it’s as if you’ve stepped into my kitchen. When I share my food with you, you become family,” Rodibaugh said of the restaurant inspired by the flavors and aromas of Tuscany. “I am passionate about cooking with fresh, locally sourced produce and enjoy showcasing the qualities of each individual ingredient. I am especially excited to highlight the alchemy of the wood-fired oven to impart flavors and aromas to make the experience at Bistecca one that delights the senses.”

Bistecca will be open for breakfast and dinner.

Guests can look forward to handmade pasta dishes such as Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe featuring forest mushrooms and fresh ground black pepper pecorino or wood-fired grill selections such as it’s namesake, Bistecca ala Fiorentina, a thick-cut porterhouse with rosemary, smoked salt, confit whole garlic and grilled lemon.

Bistecca, an upscale Italian steakhouse inspired by the flavors and aromas of Tuscany, is officially opening its doors in Dayton at 137 N. Main St. on Wednesday, April 2. Pictured is the Mini Bomboloni (PHOTO CREDIT: BRANDON SMITH).

Credit: Brandon Smith

The menu blends Italian culinary traditions from various regions with a modern flair.

Signature cocktails include The Flywheel Negroni that’s crafted on the restaurant’s custom-made Negroni cocktail-making machine — paying homage to Dayton’s industrious heritage of invention and innovation.

“Get ready, Dayton — Bistecca is here!” Hotel Ardent General Manager Cristian Chitu said. “This hip new Italian steakhouse brings something fresh to the downtown dining scene. We’re redefining the hospitality experience in Dayton in a way that will captivate travelers, guests, and locals.”

Hotel Ardent, which opened in February, is located in the historic Barclay Building that was constructed in 1925.

MORE DETAILS

Bistecca is open 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Dinner is served 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Negroni Hour is available at the bar 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The restaurant has a private dining room with audio-visual capabilities to accommodate groups of around 20 guests. Prix fixe menu options are available for this space.

For more information visit, bisteccadayton.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram (@bisteccadayton) pages.

