U.S. 35 future could be a key to Beavercreek Twp. growth

Additionally, in 2021, the township approved the Courtyards at Stonehill Village, located along Trebein Road east of Claiborne Greenes. The neighborhood consists of 162 patio homes, ranging from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, and is currently under construction.

Growth has slowed in 2022 in the residential sector. In a work session with Beavercreek schools Thursday, township officials said that reduced labor availability means builders are competing for construction crews, and scarcity of items such as concrete, asphalt, and other building supplies have led to production delays. In addition, a cooling housing market has also contributed to fewer new home permits issued this year compared to previous years, township administrator Alex Zaharieff said.

However, improvements to the U.S. 35 intersection with Trebein and Valley Roads mean the slowdown may not stick. Last September, Ohio’s Transportation Review Advisory Council, or TRAC, approved funding to build an interchange there, west of Xenia, including on and off ramps from U.S. 35 to Trebein Road. The intersection upgrade has drawn attention from developers interested in developable acreage along US 35, both residential and commercial, Zaharieff said Thursday.

“Beavercreek Township expects interest in the area to increase rapidly as construction begins in 2023,” Zaharieff said. “Specifically, the southwest and southeast corners of the intersection are prime locations for businesses who wish to enjoy visibility from U.S. 35. These areas have Tax Increment Financing and are zoned for a wide range of land uses. This area is also included in the Highway Business Overlay zoning district, which specifically encourages commercial development of the U.S. 35 corridor.”

TRAC-approved funding sits at $32 million, with $25.6 million provided by the state, and $6.4 million contributed locally. Construction is expected to start in March.

Zaharieff said strong schools, parks, police and fire services have attracted new residents, as has the lack of a local income tax.

“The Township’s process for approving new residential subdivisions adds value for developers, as well,” he said. “We work with local review agencies to minimize the time required to review and approve plans.”