dayton-daily-news logo
X

U.S. 35 future could be a key to Beavercreek Twp. growth

Heavy equipment moves dirt at the site of The Courtyards at Stone Hill Village on Trebein Rd. in Beavercreek Twp. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Heavy equipment moves dirt at the site of The Courtyards at Stone Hill Village on Trebein Rd. in Beavercreek Twp. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Local News
By
38 minutes ago
Explosion of residential development has slowed in 2022 due to a tough labor market.

BEAVERCREEK TWP — Commercial and residential developers have big plans for Beavercreek Twp., but a tight labor market has slowed the township’s growth so far this year.

The area has emerged as one of the leading markets for residential development in Greene County, and with improvements coming to U.S. 35 and Trebein Road, the trend is expected to continue.

Beavercreek Twp. has swelled in size, with the 2020 census showing population growth of about 9%. That could continue, as the township has approved a slate of housing developments in recent months.

Earlier this year the township approved Hillside Farms in Stonehill Village, located at the corner of Dayton-Xenia and Hilltop Roads. This subdivision will be home to the first multi-family housing in Beavercreek Twp., according to public documents. It will contain 246 townhome-style apartments, and will include a commercial hub expected to include a service station and other businesses.

Combined ShapeCaption
A map of approved zoning uses for the areas of Beavercreek Township south of US-35 and surrounding Trebein Road. CONTRIBUTED

A map of approved zoning uses for the areas of Beavercreek Township south of US-35 and surrounding Trebein Road. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A map of approved zoning uses for the areas of Beavercreek Township south of US-35 and surrounding Trebein Road. CONTRIBUTED

Additionally, in 2021, the township approved the Courtyards at Stonehill Village, located along Trebein Road east of Claiborne Greenes. The neighborhood consists of 162 patio homes, ranging from 1,800 to 2,400 square feet, and is currently under construction.

Growth has slowed in 2022 in the residential sector. In a work session with Beavercreek schools Thursday, township officials said that reduced labor availability means builders are competing for construction crews, and scarcity of items such as concrete, asphalt, and other building supplies have led to production delays. In addition, a cooling housing market has also contributed to fewer new home permits issued this year compared to previous years, township administrator Alex Zaharieff said.

However, improvements to the U.S. 35 intersection with Trebein and Valley Roads mean the slowdown may not stick. Last September, Ohio’s Transportation Review Advisory Council, or TRAC, approved funding to build an interchange there, west of Xenia, including on and off ramps from U.S. 35 to Trebein Road. The intersection upgrade has drawn attention from developers interested in developable acreage along US 35, both residential and commercial, Zaharieff said Thursday.

ExploreSugarcreek Twp. balances surge in development, desire for rural character

“Beavercreek Township expects interest in the area to increase rapidly as construction begins in 2023,” Zaharieff said. “Specifically, the southwest and southeast corners of the intersection are prime locations for businesses who wish to enjoy visibility from U.S. 35. These areas have Tax Increment Financing and are zoned for a wide range of land uses. This area is also included in the Highway Business Overlay zoning district, which specifically encourages commercial development of the U.S. 35 corridor.”

TRAC-approved funding sits at $32 million, with $25.6 million provided by the state, and $6.4 million contributed locally. Construction is expected to start in March.

Zaharieff said strong schools, parks, police and fire services have attracted new residents, as has the lack of a local income tax.

“The Township’s process for approving new residential subdivisions adds value for developers, as well,” he said. “We work with local review agencies to minimize the time required to review and approve plans.”

In Other News
1
Election 2022: All Ohio voters expected to get ballot applications for...
2
Life happens: UD scholarship helps people earn degree after...
3
Large Kettering building demolished; $22M in housing planned at site
4
Dayton may pay $100K to settle alleged FAA safety violations
5
West Carrollton could get $3M in federal funding for Whitewater Park

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top