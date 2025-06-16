U.S. 35 lane closures expected at I-675 intersection for bridge work near Beavercreek

Work includes ripping out existing concrete pavement, doing sub-grade repairs and resurfacing U.S. 35 from the county line to the bridge over Grange Hall Road. The project also includes minor bridge repairs and construction of a median inlet, per the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Once the left lane is closed, westbound traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane in the right lane on U.S. 35, as well as in the lanes at the I-675 interchange.

In addition to the left-lane closure, the right lane will be closed during the evening and overnight hours four nights through Thursday. This restriction will be in effect from 7 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following day.

Traffic will be impacted for up to 90 days, but the closure will be shifted from the left to the right lane after 30 days. Ramp closures will also be in effect during various phases of the project. A schedule for these restrictions will depend on how much work is done, ODOT said.

Eastbound U.S. 35 traffic will continue in both lanes during the initial phases, but traffic will be shifted at the S.R. 835/N. Fairfield Road interchange.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for $6.59 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.