US 35 ramps to I-75 North closed in Dayton due to crash

The U.S. 35 ramps to Interstate 75 North is closed following a two-vehicle crash in Dayton Thursday morning.
At least one person is injured, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, but their condition is unclear. The crash was reported at 7:50 a.m.
Both the U.S. 35 East and West ramps to I-75 North are closed. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternative route and avoid the area if possible.
We will update this story as more information is available.
