US 35 West closed in Riverside after construction worker hit

The westbound lanes of U.S. 35 are closed in Riverside after a construction worker was hit by a vehicle early Thursday morning.

Details on the construction worker’s condition were not immediately available.

The crash was reported around 3:57 a.m. at Woodman Drive under the bridge, said a Riverside police and fire dispatcher. The Woodman Drive exit is closed and the westbound lanes are closed between Woodman Drive and Smithville Road.

Crews are hoping to reopen at least one lane of U.S. 35 West within the next hour, according to dispatch.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.