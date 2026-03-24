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US EPA sets up website for air monitoring results near Fuyao Glass America plant

U.S. EPA sets up special site for monitoring air near Fuyao fire
The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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U.S. Environmental Protection Agency staff are monitoring the air near Fuyao Glass America — and so far, agency monitors are finding air pollution at “acceptable” levels, a spokesman for the agency’s Chicago office said Tuesday.

The U.S. EPA has been on site in Moraine since 5 p.m. Monday, immediately establishing “roving and stationary air monitoring locations around the fire site,” said the spokesman, David Shark.

The EPA is monitoring for particulates and volatile organic compounds in the air as a result of the stubborn fire, which began at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a newly built structure at Fuyao’s plant off Kettering Boulevard, Shark said.

“The stationary monitoring samples were collected this morning and taken to a lab for analysis,” he said Tuesday. “Currently, air monitoring results around the fire site show particulates and VOCs within acceptable levels.”

The fire at Fuyao Glass America rekindled shortly before noon on Tuesday, March 24. While firefighters have been working at the site since it first caught fire Sunday night, they had been focusing on hotspots before a large rekindling caused black smoke to rise that was visible for miles. The building that caught fire was Fuyao's coating facility, which was still in the finishing stages of construction. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

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Credit: Bryant Billing

Added Shark, “Based on the limited information that’s available so far, air monitoring results do not appear to show a concern to human health.”

Updates will be posted to a new website: response.epa.gov/FuyaoGlassAmericaFire.

The EPA will continue air monitoring for VOCs and particulates, Shark said.

“Air samples were also taken overnight and will be analyzed by a lab and posted once the data has been quality-checked and is final,” he said.

Ohio EPA staffers have also been working close to the plant.

On Monday, Ohio EPA’s Office of Emergency Response was on site and conducted limited air monitoring using handheld screening devices, Ohio EPA spokesman Max Moore told the Dayton Daily News.

The monitoring screened for gases and vapors, including VOCs, carbon monoxide and more.

“Nothing of concern was detected from this monitoring,” Moore said.

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Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.