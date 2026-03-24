US EPA sets up website for air monitoring results near Fuyao Glass America plant

The EPA is monitoring for particulates and volatile organic compounds in the air as a result of the stubborn fire, which began at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in a newly built structure at Fuyao’s plant off Kettering Boulevard, Shark said.

“The stationary monitoring samples were collected this morning and taken to a lab for analysis,” he said Tuesday. “Currently, air monitoring results around the fire site show particulates and VOCs within acceptable levels.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Added Shark, “Based on the limited information that’s available so far, air monitoring results do not appear to show a concern to human health.”

Updates will be posted to a new website: response.epa.gov/FuyaoGlassAmericaFire.

The EPA will continue air monitoring for VOCs and particulates, Shark said.

“Air samples were also taken overnight and will be analyzed by a lab and posted once the data has been quality-checked and is final,” he said.

Ohio EPA staffers have also been working close to the plant.

On Monday, Ohio EPA’s Office of Emergency Response was on site and conducted limited air monitoring using handheld screening devices, Ohio EPA spokesman Max Moore told the Dayton Daily News.

The monitoring screened for gases and vapors, including VOCs, carbon monoxide and more.

“Nothing of concern was detected from this monitoring,” Moore said.