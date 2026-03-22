U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman: Iran operation a ‘success’ but war must end now

Landsman earlier this month was one of a handful of Democrats to vote against a bipartisan plan that would have halted offensive military operations without the express authorization of Congress.

Landsman said the original objective to destroy the Iranian government’s missile and drone launch capacity and eliminate their ability, for now, to produce ballistic missiles and drones, has been achieved.

“My understanding is, and both governments have said - the U.S. and Israel - that this regime is no longer in a position to enrich uranium or build a ballistic missile,” Landsman said Sunday. “That is a huge military success, and that was the operation. Now, it’s time to be done.”

Landsman says he will now support a war powers resolution, likely to come to the congressional floor Tuesday, to rein in U.S. military operations in Iran.

“This doesn’t mean that it’s all done; just that this specific operation is done,” he said. “Now, we pull back and figure out a way to later take the existing enriched uranium that is already there, and this would likely be a covert operation.”

Landsman said the U.S. is going to have to “sort out the Strait of Hormuz separately.”

“But you can’t just keep bombing stuff,” he said.

Landsman took questions from several town hall attendees on Sunday, touching on topics including immigration, tariffs, public education, and more.

Residents Lisa and Leo Cronin, a Lebanon couple in their 60s, said they appreciated Landman’s insight on policies and ideas for reform.

Landsman shared details on 10 proposed reform bills that, if enacted, would prioritize a reversal of healthcare cuts, investment in housing and infrastructure, a ban on stock trading in Congress, and an overhaul of the tax code, among other promises.

“I appreciated that he offered solutions versus, ‘Here’s a list of problems; good luck,’” Lisa Cronin said. “He actually has solutions that are reasonable.”

Leo Cronin said Landsman offers a refreshing deviation from typical identity politics.

“There’s so few decent politicians right now; I think Greg is decent and I think his heart is in it,” he said.