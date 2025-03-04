US soldiers test Dronebuster prototype during mock battle in Thailand

The handheld electronic device emits electromagnetic signals designed to disrupt or disable unmanned aerial systems.

During Saturday’s training, the targeted drones simply reversed course. In a real combat scenario, they would likely fall from the sky, said Capt. Tyler Schultz, an observer coach and trainer with the 196th Infantry Brigade, based at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

The Dronebuster used Saturday was a prototype developed from an existing system, he told Stars and Stripes.

The swarm attacked twice during the drill, but not all drones were repelled in time; those that made it through resulted in simulated explosions near the troops, all from the 4th Infantry Division out of Fort Carson, Colo.

Drones present multiple challenges in warfare, including their high maneuverability and the difficulty of distinguishing friend from foe.

“Identification of these drones is a huge challenge, as well as getting that ... Dronebuster operator in the right spot to actually be effective and take a shot at that drone,” Schultz said.

Addressing those challenges requires repeated training and rehearsals, said Maj. Paul Hanneman, operational planner for the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center, based at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.

“This is exactly the arena that we train in, so we can fight in a similar arena,” Hanneman said at the exercise. “That’s why we’re over here in Thailand, where it’s hot, it’s remote, it’s rugged.”

Between firefights and drone swarms, soldiers also contended with high humidity and 100-degree temperatures. At least two U.S. troops suffered heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Drones have played an increasingly pivotal role in conflicts over the past five years, including in Ukraine, the Red Sea and Israel. They represent “an evolving threat” with many variables, Hanneman said.

“It’s one thing to train to counter [drones] in an air-conditioned room with field support techs nearby,” he said. “It’s another thing to do so under sleep deprivation, when there’s language barriers at play and it’s remote.”

Cobra Gold, now in its 44th year, involves approximately 8,000 troops from 30 countries. The exercise began Thursday and concluded Saturday.