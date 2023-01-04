VA celebrates 1 million PACT Act screenings

“The PACT Act is one of the largest, most significant increases of federal benefits for veterans in decades,” Greene County Veterans Services Executive Director Tim Espich told the Dayton Daily News last year.

Veterans enrolled in VA health care will be offered an initial toxic exposure screening then follow-up screenings at least once every five years.

Screenings take, on average, five to 10 minutes, beginning with a simple question: Asking veterans if they believe they experienced any toxic exposures while serving in the armed forces.

Veterans who answer “yes” will then be asked about specific exposures, including open burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation, contaminated water and other possibilities.

Veterans and survivors may apply or learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling (800) MYVA411.