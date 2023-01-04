VA celebrates 1 million PACT Act screenings

The Department of Veterans Affairs said Wednesday it has screened a million veterans for exposure to toxins as part of the PACT Act.
The screenings are required by legislation signed into law last year.
“Since we launched the toxic exposure screening program, VA connected with 1 million veterans around the country,” VA Under Secretary for Health Shereef Elnahal said Wednesday. “Our health care teams reached an incredible breakthrough in a short length of time. These screenings are paramount to improving the health outcomes for veterans and providing them with the health care and benefits they’ve earned as quickly as possible.”
The VA said in a release that it had surpassed initial screening expectations through “extensive outreach campaigns to include hosting more than 90 week of action events across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
Veterans can get screenings any time with their VA health care provider.
“The PACT Act is one of the largest, most significant increases of federal benefits for veterans in decades,” Greene County Veterans Services Executive Director Tim Espich told the Dayton Daily News last year.
Veterans enrolled in VA health care will be offered an initial toxic exposure screening then follow-up screenings at least once every five years.
Screenings take, on average, five to 10 minutes, beginning with a simple question: Asking veterans if they believe they experienced any toxic exposures while serving in the armed forces.
Veterans who answer “yes” will then be asked about specific exposures, including open burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation, contaminated water and other possibilities.
Veterans and survivors may apply or learn more about the PACT Act by visiting VA.gov/PACT or calling (800) MYVA411.
