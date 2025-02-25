Breaking: VA dismisses 1,400 probationary union members

VA dismisses 1,400 probationary union members

It’s the second round of cuts in less than two weeks
Dayton VA Medical Center February 8, 2011. At least 535 veterans who received care at the Dayton VA Medical Center's dental clinic from 1992 to July 2010 will be offered free screening to see if they were infected when a dentist failed to change his Latex gloves and sterilize tools between patients. staff photo by Jim Noelker

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Dayton VA Medical Center February 8, 2011. At least 535 veterans who received care at the Dayton VA Medical Center's dental clinic from 1992 to July 2010 will be offered free screening to see if they were infected when a dentist failed to change his Latex gloves and sterilize tools between patients. staff photo by Jim Noelker
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs late Monday announced the dismissal of more than 1,400 employees in what a release called “non-mission critical positions.”

Those dismissed Monday are bargaining-unit probationary employees who have served less than a year in a competitive service appointment or who have served less than two years in an excepted service appointment, the VA said.

ExploreVA dismisses 1,000 probationary employees as fears of wider layoffs grow

It was unclear how many, if any, Dayton employees were impacted. The Dayton VA Medical Center, located on a campus between West Third Street and U.S. 35, has 2,355 full-time employees.

It was the second round of job cuts the national VA had announced in less than two weeks. On Feb. 13, the department said it had dismissed more than 1,000 employees.

Representatives of the Dayton VA have not answered questions about whether any local employees lost jobs in the earlier round of cuts. A question about the local impact of these newest cuts was sent to a Dayton-based spokeswoman of the local medical center Tuesday.

A new statement from the national VA released Monday evening identified as “mission-critical” positions such as Veterans Crisis Line responders, among other roles.

“VA positions considered non-mission critical include DEI-related positions, among other roles,” the department said.

“DEI” is a reference to diversity, equity and inclusion job positions, which the administration of President Donald Trump has sought to eliminate.

Late last week, U.S. District Judge Adam Abelson temporarily blocked Trump’s anti-DEI directives, claiming the moves could violate the First Amendment, according to national reports.

The VA said the latest personnel moves will save the department more than $83 million a year.

“VA will redirect all of those resources back toward health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries,” the department said.

There are currently nearly 40,000 VA probationary employees nationwide, most of whom were exempt from the cuts because they serve in “mission-critical positions,” the VA said.

The department said it also continues to hire for more than 300,000 mission-critical positions that are exempt from the federal hiring freeze.

In Other News
1
List: 2025 fish fry events in Montgomery, Miami, Greene and Warren...
2
Interviews begin next month for new Alter principal
3
W. Social’s new bar owners to bring more entertainment, pizza joint to...
4
Early chance for rain, but mostly sunny and mild today
5
Ramaswamy officially jumps into Ohio governor race; ‘America is back...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.