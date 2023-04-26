VA marks half-a-million PACT Act claims filed in latest milestone

More than 215,000 veterans have enrolled in VA health care since the measure was signed into law last summer, a 15% increase compared to the same timeframe the year before.

“We’re proud that 500,000-plus veterans and survivors have applied for their hard-earned benefits to date, but we won’t rest until every veteran and every survivor gets the VA health care and benefits they deserve,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said.

Also Wednesday, the VA said it processed its millionth disability compensation and pension claim during fiscal year 2023, putting the VA on pace to process a record number of claims for the third year in a row.

The VA encourages all eligible veterans and survivors to file a claim — or submit intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits.

Most veterans who do so before August 10 will have their benefits, if granted, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed the bill into law.

The PACT Act expanded VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that the governments assumes or presumes were caused by exposure to these substances.