Vandalia-Butler appoints Smith as new school board member

Smith is a graduate of Wayne High School. She has been a resident of Vandalia since 2008.

Smith attended Denison University as well as the Ohio State University School of Medicine and Public Health.

She is involved with Vandalia Youth Basketball Association as a coach and board member, is a member of the Optimist Club, and has various volunteer experience with the Vandalia-Butler school district, according to her letter.

“Perhaps more important than my previous involvement in the schools is my desire to see them continue to flourish for the health of the community and my own vested interest, the future success of my two children, current students in the Vandalia-Butler City School District,” Smith wrote. “... It is my hope to help facilitate the continued support of the school board to (the district’s) vital programs, and others, both for my students and all students within the district.”

Pierron submitted a letter of resignation in January. His last day was March 18. He did not specify a reason for the premature vacation of his term, which was set to expire this year.

After failing to pass a new tax levy for operating costs in 2023, the Vandalia-Butler school district made several cuts last year, including various teaching, aide, and supplemental contract positions in early 2024, followed by an additional $1.2 million in cuts ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.