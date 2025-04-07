Vandalia-Butler seeks new board member

“It has been an honor to serve the students and families of our district,” he wrote in the letter.

The resignation notice does not include a reason for the premature vacation of his seat.

Pierron leaves the board after more than five years of service.

He was first appointed in 2019, then was re-elected by voters in November 2021. His four-year term was set to expire this year.

The Vandalia-Butler BOE is interviewing replacement candidates this week.

District leaders also did not share a reason for Pierron’s early departure but expressed appreciation for his service.

“We sincerely appreciate Mr. Pierron’s dedication and leadership during his time on the board,” district spokeswoman Mary Stephens said. “We will miss him dearly.”

After failing to pass a new tax levy for operating costs in 2023, the Vandalia-Butler school district made several cuts last year, including various teaching, aid, and supplemental contract positions in early 2024, followed by an additional $1.2 million in cuts ahead of the 2024-2025 school year.