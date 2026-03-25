Vandalia man accused of secretly filming juveniles, downloading child porn sentenced

Once he’s released, Winston will be on probation for five years. He was also designated a Tier I and Tier II sex offender. Tier I offenders must register their address every year for 15 years and Tier II offenders must register every 180 days for 25 years.

Winston was sentenced on March 19 after he pleaded guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition and 102 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The gross sexual imposition was a fourth-degree felony, and a lesser charge than the two third-degree felony gross sexual imposition charges he was initially indicted on.

The third-degree felonies were dismissed, according to court records.

Vandalia police began investigating in October after a student at a Vandalia school reported they were sexually abused by Winston, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

An investigation revealed Winston had a hidden camera in a private bathroom that recorded two juveniles in various states of undress, an affidavit stated.

There were six videos from the camera. Winston made 294 images of the juveniles using the videos, according to court records.

He’s also accused of downloading more than 1,000 photos of other children in various states of undress from a photo sharing website.

Investigators took 100 of those photos to Dayton Children’s Hospital, and a doctor verified 61 of the images involved children younger than 14 and 35 of the photos included juveniles younger than 18, according to court documents.