Vandalia man sentenced to at least 3 years for child porn

On May 8, Miles pleaded guilty to 72 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor. Fifty counts were dismissed.

The investigation began on Oct. 6, 2023, after the Connecticut State Police contacted Vandalia police about an investigation, the prosecutor’s office said.

During the investigation it was discovered Miles may have child pornography on his computer.

Child sex abuse images and videos were found on his computer and other data storage devices, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Staff writer Jen Balduf contributed to this report.