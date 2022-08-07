dayton-daily-news logo
X

Vandalia recreation centers reopen following Butler Twp. shooting

Vandalia is preparing a celebration of the 20 year old Vandalia Recreation Center.

Credit: Courtesy

Combined ShapeCaption
Vandalia is preparing a celebration of the 20 year old Vandalia Recreation Center.

Credit: Courtesy

Local News
By
18 minutes ago

The City of Vandalia reopened its recreation facilities today after the Butler Twp. County shooting on Saturday that killed four people prompted closures.

The Vandalia Recreation Center will open at noon with scheduled outdoor activities resuming, the City of Vandalia Facebook page said.

Cassel Hills Pool and Cassel Hills Golf Course will resume its regularly scheduled hours of operation as well.

In Other News
1
Back to school: Area colleges schedule for first day of school
2
One person transported via CareFlight after motorcycle crash in Darke...
3
Inflation, interest rates slow momentum for local companies...
4
Few area schools plan to arm teachers, point to security measures...
5
Dayton Unit NAACP wins national awards

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top