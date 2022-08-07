Vandalia recreation centers reopen following Butler Twp. shooting

The City of Vandalia reopened its recreation facilities today after the Butler Twp. County shooting on Saturday that killed four people prompted closures.
The Vandalia Recreation Center will open at noon with scheduled outdoor activities resuming, the City of Vandalia Facebook page said.
Cassel Hills Pool and Cassel Hills Golf Course will resume its regularly scheduled hours of operation as well.
