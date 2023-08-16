Vandalia Super 8 Motel given path to reopen one year after city revoked permit

The city of Vandalia has approved an agreement with Super 8 Motel that will allow the business to reopen one year after the facility was ordered closed due to structural issues and fire code violations.

City officials announced on Tuesday a consent agreement had been reached with the operators of the motel, allowing the business, located at 550 E. National Road, to reopen under a list of conditions.

The facility must meet a number of obligations in order to remain open. The non-comprehensive list of requirements include:

-Maintaining the fire alarm system and daily inspections/examinations of smoke detectors;

-Prohibiting anyone who has been trespassed, and/or is on the trespass list maintained by Vandalia and Butler Twp. police, from renting rooms;

-Inspecting and confirming occupancy limits and compliance with extended stay laws;

-Installing a closed-circuit security video system and providing access to recordings by public safety officials;

-Providing a special duty uniformed or state-licensed qualified security officer at the property during certain hours;

-Having registered guests provide a government-issued photo identification;

-And trespassing the former operators of the motel from the property.

In August 2022, the operating permit for Super 8 Motel on East National Road was revoked after a failed fire code inspection.

The inspection showed that the facility, located on East National Road alongside I-75, had failed to correct multiple outstanding violations of the city’s fire code, city officials said at the time.

As a result of the inspection, the building was declared an unsafe structure and two Super 8 Motel managers were cited with misdemeanor fire code violations.

The newly signed agreement will allow the city a wide range of access to the facility to monitor compliance, officials said.

“We understand the important role we play in enforcing the agreement’s provisions,” said Police Chief Kurt Althouse, adding that officers will routinely patrol the business and surrounding area.

City spokesman Rich Hopkins said the business will be issued a permit this week to reopen, though a specific date to restart operations has yet to be announced by the motel.