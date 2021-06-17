Latest Vax-a-Million winners: No hesitation to get COVID vaccine

He said he hasn’t made any decisions about college yet, but is looking at his options.

“I’m definitely going to look at some good schools now that I have the opportunity and I’m excited to see what I come up with,” he said.

Ward, who is a professor at the University of Findlay, said she’s thought about what she’ll do with the million dollars “a little bit,” but will probably meet with an accountant and financial advisor to help her plan.

She added she’ll help her grandkids with college and will also at look at some community projects she’s passionate about.

With the five-week Vax-a-Million campaign set to wrap up next week, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is looking at additional incentives to encourage Ohioans to get vaccinated. Additional details will be announced once Vax-a-Million ends.

The last drawing is scheduled for Monday. To be eligible, participants must sign up at https://www.ohiovaxamillion.com/ or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. before 11:59 p.m. Sunday. The final winners will be announced Wednesday.

Previous winners of the $1 million prize include Mark Cline of Union County, Jonathan Carlyle of Toledo and Abbigail Bugenski of Hamilton County. Sara Afaneh of Lorain County, Zoie Vincent of Cuyahoga County and Joseph Costello of Englewood won the scholarships.