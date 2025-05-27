VC Flats ‘biggest residential development’ proposed in Kettering in decades

The apartment complex called VC Flats would be built on about 12 acres of a 28-acre parcel at the northwest corner of the intersection of Research Boulevard and County Line Road on the Beavercreek border. The primary access would be a tree-lined street off County Line Road with a secondary access off the east-west oriented Research Boulevard.

The complex would include nine three-story buildings with 423 parking spaces plus a two-story clubhouse with a rooftop deck overlooking the pond. To fit in with the business park architecture, the apartments have a more commercial, industrial appearance with flat roofs, tall parapets, horizontal aluminum railings, extra large windows with black frames and aluminum canopies.

Pete LaRose of Vision Companies based in Columbus said the development of “market rate-plus rentals” is designed to address critical housing needs and catalyze economic growth in Kettering.

“The Southwest Ohio region is experiencing a housing shortage driven by robust job growth and economic momentum, and with the Miami Valley Research Park employing over 4,000 professionals and poised for further expansion there is an urgent need for high-quality accessible housing to attract and retain top talent,” LaRose told the Kettering Planning Commission during a public hearing seeking a conditional use for the site.

Recent job growth data has been more mixed than robust. Last summer, some preliminary federal data suggested employment in the region was at the highest level since the Great Recession. But then employers cut jobs late in the year, so full-year data showed no job growth in the Dayton region for 2024.

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

More than three years ago, Kettering approved land-use changes at the research park to allow housing and restaurants in certain circumstances:

• Residential developments to be on lots of at least 10 acres and include at least 200 units.

• Restaurant developments to be on lots of at least 10 acres and include at least 20,000 square feet of restaurant use.

Once a housing development plan is submitted, it requires several approvals, including a public hearing on a conditional use approval for the site.

“VC flats will offer sophisticated amenity-rich residences creating a seamless live-work environment that elevates Kettering’s appeal as a destination to a broad spectrum of residents,” LaRose said.

Amenities would include access to the Iron Horse Park trail, pickleball and volleyball courts, a pool and gym.

The apartments are mainly one-bedroom in the range of 719 square feet, two bedrooms with up to 1,100 square feet and a small percentage of efficiency units of about 450 square feet, said Scott Morgan of Vision Companies.

City staff has concerns about the proposed open stairwells inside the buildings and the exterior building material, Homsi said.

The exterior has brick and different styles of fiber cement. However, Homsi said the city is requiring no more than 30% of the facade have the fiber cement material.

The property was purchased in 2023 from the city of Kettering by a subsidiary of Cleveland-based Industrial Commercial Properties, according to Montgomery County real estate transaction records.

A public hearing on the conditional use will be continued to the next planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. June 2 in council chambers at 3600 Shroyer Road.