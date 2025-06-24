Car seriously injures pedestrian in overnight Dayton crash

Breaking: 46-year-old man found dead in Dayton house fire ID’d

33 minutes ago
A 64-year-old man was injured after being hit by a car in Dayton Monday night.

Crews responded to reports of a crash around 11:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Wayne Avenue, according to James Rider at the Dayton Police Department.

A 2015 silver Nissan Versa traveling west on Wayne Avenue went too far right toward parked vehicles and hit a pedestrian walking toward his vehicle.

Rider said the car did not stop and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones and lacerations.

The Nissan was found by law enforcement officers in a neighboring jurisdiction and the driver was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on vehicular assault and hit skip.

The crash is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.