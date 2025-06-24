Car seriously injures pedestrian in overnight Dayton crash

A 2015 silver Nissan Versa traveling west on Wayne Avenue went too far right toward parked vehicles and hit a pedestrian walking toward his vehicle.

Rider said the car did not stop and the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including broken bones and lacerations.

The Nissan was found by law enforcement officers in a neighboring jurisdiction and the driver was arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on vehicular assault and hit skip.

The crash is being investigated by the Dayton Police Department’s Traffic Services Unit.