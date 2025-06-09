Vendors celebrate the paranormal at UFO Conference in Fairborn

“What brought me here was more people that have the same interest as us. You get to find out everything you could ever want to know about the unknown and who doesn’t love that?” Kim Ashworth, who sells candles, told the Dayton Daily News.

The lifelong lover of the paranormal was among over a dozen vendors selling themed goods at the event. More than just a business opportunity, Ashworth was keen to emphasize just how important the conference was as a learning opportunity.

“I think I’ve been fascinated my whole life. Anything that didn’t seem right or off or just a little bit spooky to most people I found fascinating,” Ashworth stated. “Like, everything you think you know you are constantly finding out more information that makes you rethink everything. But that’s what keeps life interesting and fun.”

Bookseller Brandy Wolf pointed to a famous Stephen Spielberg movie for fueling an early interest in aliens.

“I think ET originally got me going and I’ve been interested since then,” she said.

There were others who, despite being new to the scene, exhibited craftsmanship in their wares. Jocelyn Whitt was one such vendor, whose crocheted creations of cryptids impressed onlookers.

“I’ve been crocheting for about 20 years,” she said. “I crochet about anything. Blankets, cryptids, stuffed animals.”

According to Whitt, it takes only an evening or two to crochet her favorite cryptid: Mothman. Despite a phalanx of adorably depicted versions of Point Pleasant’s most famous resident, another frequent flyer proved more popular at the conference.

“Right now, it’s the Yip-Yip Aliens,” Whitt said. “Everyone thinks they are pretty funny.”

The event’s corridor of vendors was a welcome break from the intense discussions surrounding aliens, regressions, and anecdotes of alleged “men-in-black.” Much of the merchandise on display highlighted the humorous side of such serious topics.

“I would say definitely come with an open mind. Come and explore and make your own decisions. Don’t let other people influence you. If you are in search of an answer and you find it fantastic but also just take it as a really fun experience,” Ashworth said. “Everyone has their own interpretation, and I think if you come with an open mind then you’re going to leave happy regardless because it’s not a waste. You’re going to find something to talk about.”