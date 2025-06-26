Verdict reached for man accused of being hired to start 2024 blaze

A verdict has been reached in the trial of a Harrison Twp. man who was reportedly hired to set a fire that destroyed three houses and damaged several others in 2024.

Michael Clifton Fabian Jr., 44, was found guilty of three counts of arson connected to three properties, but not guilty of two other counts of arson and five counts of aggravated arson.

He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail, and is scheduled to be sentenced July 9.

On June 10, 2024, fire crews responded to the 2100 block of East Fourth Street and found heavy flames pouring from multiple houses.

Ultimately, three houses were destroyed in the fire, and several others were damaged from the heat. Fire officials said that a fire apparatus was also damaged and a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Fire investigators received a tip that Fabian had been living in one of the houses and was hired to set the fire, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court. He reportedly admitted during an interview that he was hired to burn the houses, telling investigators he set fire to some cardboard and put it under the exterior stairs behind one of the houses, the affidavit said.

