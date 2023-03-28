Versailles egg farmer donates 54,000 eggs to The Foodbank Inc.

Weaver Eggs of Versailles in Darke County donated 54,000 eggs on Tuesday to the Foodbank Inc. based in Dayton.
The contribution was part of a nationwide initiative by America’s egg farmers, Fighting Hunger by the Dozens, to distribute three million eggs to food banks this spring, ahead of Easter celebrations.
The egg cartons were unloaded at the food bank and placed in refrigerators until they can be distributed through the food bank’s network.
The Foodbank serves more than 100 member food pantries, community kitchens and shelters in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
