Versailles egg farmer donates 54,000 eggs to The Foodbank Inc.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Weaver Eggs of Versailles in Darke County donated 54,000 eggs on Tuesday to the Foodbank Inc. based in Dayton.

The contribution was part of a nationwide initiative by America’s egg farmers, Fighting Hunger by the Dozens, to distribute three million eggs to food banks this spring, ahead of Easter celebrations.

The egg cartons were unloaded at the food bank and placed in refrigerators until they can be distributed through the food bank’s network.

The Foodbank serves more than 100 member food pantries, community kitchens and shelters in Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

