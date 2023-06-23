BreakingNews
Versailles Woman dies following rollover crash in Darke County
Versailles Woman dies following rollover crash in Darke County

A woman died from injuries sustained during a rollover crash in Darke County Thursday afternoon.

Hannah Gehret, 20, of Versailles, was in a Honda Accord stopped at a stop sign on Bulcher Road at the Versailles-Yorkshire Road just before 5:30 p.m. She failed to yield to a Chevrolet Silverado and the vehicles collided, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Both vehicles went off the road and into a field.

The Honda rolled onto its side before coming to a stop.

Gehret was removed from the Honda using mechanical means but died from injuries at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Chevrolet was able to get himself and a juvenile passenger out of the truck. They had non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Osgood Rescue, Osgood Fire Department, CareFlight and the Darke County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

