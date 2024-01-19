Victim dies following Harrison Twp. house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Harrison Twp.

Crews responded shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to the 2700 block of Rugby Road on a report of a structure fire.

The house was engulfed when they arrived and the Harrison Twp. Fire Department found one victim inside, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

His name has not yet been released.

The fire remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Harrison Twp. Fire Department.

